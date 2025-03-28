Short Interest in Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Expands By 97.4%

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the February 28th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.2 days.

Deterra Royalties Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:DETRF traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.54. Deterra Royalties has a one year low of C$2.13 and a one year high of C$3.42.

About Deterra Royalties

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Wonnerup, Eneabba, and St Ives.

