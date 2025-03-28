Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Expands By 350.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of DMZPY stock remained flat at $8.10 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1766 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

