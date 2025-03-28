Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Increases By 300.0%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elekta AB (publ)
Elekta AB (publ) Trading Down 0.7 %
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.89 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elekta AB (publ)
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.