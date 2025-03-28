Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Decreases By 50.0%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
enGene Stock Down 8.8 %
ENGNW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. enGene has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.35.
enGene Company Profile
