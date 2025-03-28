Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Rises By 300.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of FGPR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

