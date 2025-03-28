Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Rises By 300.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of FGPR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
