Short Interest in General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Grows By 250.0%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
General Enterprise Ventures Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS GEVI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 8,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,120. General Enterprise Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.
About General Enterprise Ventures
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than General Enterprise Ventures
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.