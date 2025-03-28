Short Interest in General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Grows By 250.0%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

General Enterprise Ventures Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS GEVI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 8,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,120. General Enterprise Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

