Short Interest in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Declines By 52.8%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the third quarter worth $275,000.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 3,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,360. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $32.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

