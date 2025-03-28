Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Rises By 118.6%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Group stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Great Elm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEG remained flat at $1.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,807. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a P/E ratio of -189,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 30.34, a quick ratio of 30.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Great Elm Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.