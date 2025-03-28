Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Increases By 458.6%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,488,100 shares, a growth of 458.6% from the February 28th total of 1,519,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 249.7 days.
Haier Smart Home Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of HRSHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,410. Haier Smart Home has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.
About Haier Smart Home
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Haier Smart Home
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.