Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Increases By 458.6%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,488,100 shares, a growth of 458.6% from the February 28th total of 1,519,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 249.7 days.

Haier Smart Home Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HRSHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,410. Haier Smart Home has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

About Haier Smart Home

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.