Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Expands By 500.0%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,281. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.62% of Investcorp India Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.