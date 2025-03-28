Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Expands By 500.0%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:IVCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,281. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $12.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.62% of Investcorp India Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Investcorp India Acquisition
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.