Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Rises By 120.0%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESMV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.80.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
