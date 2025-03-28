Short Interest in Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Declines By 72.2%

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Kaixin Stock Performance
NASDAQ KXIN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,572. Kaixin has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.
About Kaixin
