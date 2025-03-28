Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Increases By 99.0%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Up 5.5 %

KCCFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,270. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

