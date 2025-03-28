Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Decreases By 54.0%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 238,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 776,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $17,316,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,648,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,355,000 after buying an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,013,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 95,424 shares during the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 87,560 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 775,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $7.49.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Articles

