Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Rises By 149.5%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Makita Stock Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.70. Makita has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

