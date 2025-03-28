Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Decreases By 60.0%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mersen Price Performance
CBLNF remained flat at C$24.09 during trading on Friday. Mersen has a 52 week low of C$20.78 and a 52 week high of C$40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.00.
Mersen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mersen
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Mersen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.