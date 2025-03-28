Short Interest in Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Declines By 98.8%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Nicox Price Performance
Shares of Nicox stock remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Nicox has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
Nicox Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nicox
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- What is a Dividend King?
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.