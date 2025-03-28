Short Interest in Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Declines By 98.8%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Nicox stock remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Nicox has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

