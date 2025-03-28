Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Rises By 119.2%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the February 28th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,981,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,147,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,797,617. North Bay Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

