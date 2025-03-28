Short Interest in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Rises By 166.3%

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 3.5 %
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pro-Dex will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $57,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,646 shares in the company, valued at $17,176,692.96. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 47,475 shares of company stock worth $2,186,594 over the last three months. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
