Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Rises By 100.0%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Propanc Biopharma Stock Down 7.6 %
OTCMKTS PPCB traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $5.25. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $222.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.
Propanc Biopharma Company Profile
