Short Interest in QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Declines By 51.0%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.5 days.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $5.45 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

