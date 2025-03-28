Short Interest in QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Declines By 51.0%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.5 days.
QinetiQ Group Stock Performance
Shares of QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $5.45 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.25.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.