Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Increases By 317.6%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 317.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RENN Fund Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RCG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 6,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,167. RENN Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

