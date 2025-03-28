Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Increases By 317.6%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 317.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
RENN Fund Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RCG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 6,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,167. RENN Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68.
RENN Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RENN Fund
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.