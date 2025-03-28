Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Rises By 154.8%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 154.8% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

SOBKY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 29,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Get SoftBank alerts:

SoftBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.