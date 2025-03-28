Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Rises By 154.8%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 154.8% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SoftBank Stock Performance
SOBKY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 29,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
SoftBank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.