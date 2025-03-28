Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Rises By 154.8%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 154.8% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

SOBKY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 29,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

