Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Increases By 329.7%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 329.7% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on SSREY. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Swiss Re Trading Up 0.2 %
Swiss Re Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00.
Swiss Re Company Profile
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
