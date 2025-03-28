Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 1,794,287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Silverback Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.60.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

