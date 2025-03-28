SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW) Short Interest Up 350.0% in March

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SK Growth Opportunities Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKGRW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 13,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKGRW. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 569,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 385,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in SK Growth Opportunities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 72,891 shares during the last quarter.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

