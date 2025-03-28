Slagle Financial LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Slagle Financial LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BX opened at $144.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.38. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

