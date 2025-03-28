SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:DIVS)

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.77.
About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF
