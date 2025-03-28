Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 28233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $971.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 287.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.