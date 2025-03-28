Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.08.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 622,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,673,243.64. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,555. This trade represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,968 shares of company stock valued at $99,863,550. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

