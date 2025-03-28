Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.53% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SCKT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. 525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.