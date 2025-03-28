Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Up 1,980.0% in March

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,980.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Soluna Trading Down 0.2 %
Soluna stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Soluna has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.
About Soluna
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Soluna
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.