Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Up 1,980.0% in March

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,980.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Soluna Trading Down 0.2 %

Soluna stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Soluna has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

Get Soluna alerts:

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.