Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sopra Steria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SPSAF remained flat at $172.29 on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a one year low of $172.29 and a one year high of $209.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.79.

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. It operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. The company offers digital transformation consulting services; artificial intelligence; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, digital interactions, emerging technologies, 5G design center, industrial metaverse, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernization and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.

