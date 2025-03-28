Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sopra Steria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. It operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. The company offers digital transformation consulting services; artificial intelligence; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, digital interactions, emerging technologies, 5G design center, industrial metaverse, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernization and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.
