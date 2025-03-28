SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 13108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPX. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,026,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

