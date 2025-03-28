SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.