SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $55.42.
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
