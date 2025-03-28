Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 7,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Spectral Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

