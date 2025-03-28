Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $49.41. 24,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 6,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Stelco Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

Featured Articles

