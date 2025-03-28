Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Stock Price

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Titan America from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Titan America in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of TTAM traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $12.87. 40,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,675. Titan America has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.17 million.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

