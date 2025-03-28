Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €11.57 ($12.58) and last traded at €11.69 ($12.71). Approximately 117,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.74 ($12.76).

Südzucker Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.95.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

