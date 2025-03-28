Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $34.80. 19,232,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 72,952,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

