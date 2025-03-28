Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 182,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.70.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

