Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.05. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

In other Taylor Devices news, CEO Timothy John Sopko bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,250. This trade represents a 12.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

