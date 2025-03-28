Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,429,100 shares, an increase of 190.7% from the February 28th total of 1,867,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.9 days.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Shares of TWODF remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Friday. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.29.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
