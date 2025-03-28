Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,429,100 shares, an increase of 190.7% from the February 28th total of 1,867,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.9 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TWODF remained flat at $1.47 during trading hours on Friday. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

