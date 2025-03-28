Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 955,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tenet Fintech Group Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of PKKFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 14,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Tenet Fintech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile
