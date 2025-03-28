Thalassa (LON:THAL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.06 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.06 ($0.29), with a volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

Thalassa Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,206.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.

Thalassa Company Profile

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

