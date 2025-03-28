The First Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, April 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

First Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 9,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,179. The company has a market cap of $278.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Bancorp has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $31.05.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.37%.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

