Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 6% – What’s Next?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 362,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 594,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 4.0 %

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The company has a market capitalization of C$112.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.