Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Acumen Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on LCFS. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.79.

Shares of TSE LCFS traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.35. 44,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,295. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.04. The company has a market cap of C$116.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd has been formed to become a multi-faceted, energy transition company. It is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The corporation generates revenue from the sale of renewable products.

