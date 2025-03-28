TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$52.91 and last traded at C$52.61, with a volume of 74476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on X shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TMX Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.19.

TMX Group Price Performance

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.72. The stock has a market cap of C$14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

Insider Activity at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

