Tomer Weingarten Sells 20,186 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 20,186 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $399,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,194.47. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 21st, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $1,166,762.88.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21.
- On Thursday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $771,775.35.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $243,763.10.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28.
SentinelOne Price Performance
NYSE S traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,486. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.