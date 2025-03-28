Tomer Weingarten Sells 20,186 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:SGet Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 20,186 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $399,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,194.47. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 21st, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $1,166,762.88.
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21.
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $771,775.35.
  • On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24.
  • On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $243,763.10.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,486. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,443,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after acquiring an additional 314,506 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SentinelOne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,613,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,415,000 after buying an additional 564,327 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1,688.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.