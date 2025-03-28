Tomer Weingarten Sells 20,186 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 20,186 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $399,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,194.47. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Friday, March 21st, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $1,166,762.88.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21.

On Thursday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $771,775.35.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24.

On Thursday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $243,763.10.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,486. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,443,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after acquiring an additional 314,506 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SentinelOne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,613,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,415,000 after buying an additional 564,327 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1,688.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.